ESPN released its 2023-24 NBA player rankings, featuring two Wizards

Every year, ESPN constructs its top-100 NBA player rankings, often inciting heated debates amongst fans.

This season, the Wizards have two players inside the top-100:

86. Kyle Kuzma

In my opinion, Kuz is WAY too low. Some of the guys above him make zero sense to me. A couple of the players ranked above Kuzma that I disagree with:

Jalen Green

Bobby Portis

Cade Cunningham

Chet Holmgren

Holmgren hasn’t even played an NBA game yet, and we’re really ranking him higher than a 20 ppg scorer and NBA champion. I understand potential is a factor, but not enough to justify Holmgren’s ranking.

Same goes for Cade Cunningham. I agree he has the potential to exceed Kuzma, but as of now, he’s beneath Kuz.

Bobby Portis is a stud of a 6th man for Milwaukee, but that’s all he is. I’d take Kuzma everyday of the week, and so would a ton of NBA GM’s.

72. Jordan Poole

Poole is coming off a “down year” in which he averaged 20 points and nearly 5 assists. Austin Reaves, who had a “career year” last season averaging 13 points and 3 assists, ranks six spots ahead of Poole.

Look, I understand that stats don’t tell the whole story, but I know that I would take Jordan Poole over Austin Reaves. Same goes for RJ Barrett, who ranks 71st, one spot ahead of Poole.

The Wizards also had two players in last season’s rankings:

86. Kristaps Porzingis

19. Bradley Beal

Let me know your thoughts on these rankings in the comments below.