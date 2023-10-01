When it rains, it pours.

On Sunday evening, Josh Robbins of The Athletic posted on X that Washington Wizards center Daniel Gafford will be out for 2-4 weeks due to an elbow injury. X is the social media network formerly known as Twitter.

Wizards center Daniel Gafford fell during a recent pickup game and hurt one of his elbows, per a league source. Gafford will not need surgery, but he is expected to miss 2 to 4 weeks. — Josh Robbins (@JoshuaBRobbins) October 1, 2023

Robbins reported the injury just a few minutes after Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported that guard Landry Shamet would be out, coincidentally for the same 2-4 weeks because of a broken toe.

Gafford was projected to be the starting center for the Wizards this year. He averaged 9.0 points and 5.6 rebounds per game in the 2022-23 NBA season.

This injury will impact the Wizards more than Shamet’s because of where Gafford was projected to be. In Shamet’s case, Jordan Poole was projected to be the starter, given that he was the centerpiece in the Chris Paul for Poole trade.

Thankfully, Gafford will probably not be out for long. But for now, let us know your thoughts in the comments below.