On Sunday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN posted on X that Washington Wizards guard Landry Shamet broke one of his toes. As a result, he will be out for 2-4 weeks. X is the social network formerly known as Twitter.

The timing of this injury is unfortunate. Training camp starts this week and media day is tomorrow. And now, the Wizards, an often injury ravaged team, have their first injury.

The silver lining to Shamet’s injury is that he may be able to return before too much of the regular season has passed. But for now, they are sidelined. Since Shamet is out for the next month or so, it will give Corey Kispert and Johnny Davis more playing time. Davis, in particular, can use the extra time.

