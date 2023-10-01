 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Landry Shamet out 2-4 weeks due to broken toe

The Washington Wizards’ first injury happens right at the start of training camp.

By Albert Lee
2023 NBA Playoffs - Denver Nuggets v Phoenix Suns Photo by Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

On Sunday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN posted on X that Washington Wizards guard Landry Shamet broke one of his toes. As a result, he will be out for 2-4 weeks. X is the social network formerly known as Twitter.

The timing of this injury is unfortunate. Training camp starts this week and media day is tomorrow. And now, the Wizards, an often injury ravaged team, have their first injury.

The silver lining to Shamet’s injury is that he may be able to return before too much of the regular season has passed. But for now, they are sidelined. Since Shamet is out for the next month or so, it will give Corey Kispert and Johnny Davis more playing time. Davis, in particular, can use the extra time.

What are your thoughts on this injury and the impact this has on the Wizards’ guard depth? Let us know in the comments below.

