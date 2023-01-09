The Washington Wizards and New Orleans Pelicans were missing their franchise players in Bradley Beal and Zion Williamson, respectively. This gave some fans hope that the Wizards would pull through with a victory. Unfortunately, that didn’t happen as Washington lost 132-112.

Despite an early 10 point lead by Washington, the make-or-break period happened in the second quarter. Jonas Valanciunas scored 14 of his 27 points. The Wizards also turned the ball over six times, which turned into 10 Pelicans points in the period.

Thisng sonly got worse in the third quarter and the Pelicans were able to get their lead by up to 27 points early in the fourth quarter.

CJ McCullom led the Pelicans with 34 points. For the Wizards, Kristaps Porzingis scored 23 points.

The Wizards won’t have much time to fret. They face off against the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday. Tip off is at 7 p.m. ET.