The Washington Wizards are playing the New Orleans Pelicans tonight at 7 p.m. ET in the first of a four-game homestand. Here are some last minute thoughts before the game.

The odds*

According to DraftKings, the Wizards are 1.5 point favorites against the Pelicans. Washington may be without Bradley Beal, but New Orleans is without Zion Williamson. The Wizards also have a winning record at home.

What else is on the line for the Wizards?

Besides the odds, the Wizards are two games behind the Atlanta Hawks for the No. 10 seed and final play-in spot. This is their only significant stretch of home games so it is important for Washington to take advantage of them, since we assume the goal is a play-in spot.

I’m sure you know what my opinion is on Washington’s assumed goal, but I’ll leave it at that.

