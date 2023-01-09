UPDATE: Taj Gibson was at the fight too.

fight night at @CapitalOneArena



Craig Hunter Ross pic.twitter.com/AaIKnyXoSX — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) January 8, 2023

Original article is below.

Last Saturday, Capital One Arena was home to a boxing match, headlined by Gervonta Davis vs. Hector Luis Garcia. Davis won the match by technical knockout after eight rounds.

Of course, you aren’t reading this site to learn about boxing. What about the Washington Wizards?

In boxing matches, it is common to see celebrities, like athletes sit near the ring. The Wizards were no exception.

Bradley Beal and his wife Kamiah were there.

Check out Bradley Beal at last weekend's boxing fight. pic.twitter.com/flnfzsfE3o — Bullets Forever (@BulletsForever) January 9, 2023

Also, Rui Hachimura and Kyle Kuzma were in the crowd.

Rui and Kyle were there too!



From CassyAthenaPhoto on IG stories. pic.twitter.com/OQHFY21l8F — Bullets Forever (@BulletsForever) January 9, 2023

Check out Kuzma backstage as well.

They weren’t the only celebrities at the fight of course. But it was cool to see that they were in the stands.

Washington, DC is not known as a boxing city like Las Vegas. But given that Davis is from nearby Baltimore, I’m not surprised that he would want to get a match at an arena like Cap One.