Last Thursday, the NBA released its first round of All-Star Game returns. And in the returns, I am proud to see that Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma was seventh among Eastern Conference frontcourt players.

LeBron James and Kevin Durant lead their respective conferences in the first fan returns of #NBAAllStar Voting presented by AT&T.



Fans account for 50% of the vote to decide All-Star starters. NBA players and a media panel account for 25% each.



The next fan update is Jan. 12. pic.twitter.com/osVeUGI8H4 — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) January 5, 2023

Since the Wizards are 17-23, 11th in the East and have the league’s worst home attendance, I’m not surprised that Kristaps Porzingis and Bradley Beal aren’t ranking in the Top 10. And barring another win streak, these two probably won’t rank in the Top 10 for the final returns.

Fan voting is just one half of the final score on which players are selected to be starters. One quarter of the vote comes directly from the players and another quarter comes from the media.

Kuzma is currently averaging 21.4 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game this season. I’m holding out some hope that he will at least be an All-Star reserve, assuming that the media and the players don’t give him an assist.

The next round of returns will be on Thursday, Jan. 12.