Bradley Beal has been diagnosed with a low-grade strain of his left hamstring. He will be out for the team’s next three games before being re-evaluated.

Beal previously missed time with a strain of his right hamstring. This injury took place against the Bucks on Tuesday.

The Wizards next game is on Friday against a Thunder team that beat them at the buzzer earlier in the season. On Monday, they play a very tough Pelicans team. Wednesday, they take on the Chicago Bulls who have won six of their last ten games.

This could be a tough stretch of games for the Wizards without Beal. There’s also no guarantee he will be back after just the three games. Hamstring injuries like this seem to linger. I have to wonder if trying to come back from the right hamstring injury too quickly led to this injury, as other parts of your body try to pick up the slack.