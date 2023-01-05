Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Washington Wizards fans and fans across the country.

The Washington Wizards have changed their momentum in the last couple weeks. They have won five of their last six games. That has changed people’s perceptions of the Wizards a lot. Maybe to the point where the Wizards’ season has been saved from a win and loss perspective.

Personally, I think that piece is a bit optimistic, maybe too optimistic. I still believe that the Wizards need to rebuild anyway. But I’m only one man, and I don’t work for the Wizards franchise.

Where was I?

It is time for our weekly SB Nation Reacts survey. Make your selections before the results are closed, perhaps as soon as tomorrow.

