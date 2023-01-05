The Washington Wizards split a pair of back-to-back games in Milwaukee. They now head to Oklahoma City to face a team that has an almost identical record. Oklahoma also sports one of the best scorers and finishers in the league: it is the SGA show.

Game info

Gametime: 8 p.m. ET, Friday, Jan. 5

Where: Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OK

TV: NBC Sports Washington LeaguePass

Injuries: For the Wizards, Taj Gibson is still out at the time of writing. Bradley Beal is listed as Day-to-Day, though given his re-injury it is hard to imagine he will suit up. Daniel Gafford is also listed as Day-to-Day.

For the Thunder, Jaylin Williams is Out.

What to look for

The Thunder have started the season better than some have expected with SGA on surefire All-Star campaign. With the Wizards and the Thunder having very different goals, it is eery to see their records are almost identical, yet the Thunder with one of the biggest stockpiles of draft capital around and a ton of promising young players.

It will be interesting to see if players like Avdija and Goodwin, who have had some good offensive showings recently can continue that, and whether coach Unseld Jr. will actually utilize Goodwin who has been relegated to the bench after Delon Wright come-back from injury or whether he will roll Wright for large minutes to try to slow SGA down.

Also, it will be interesting to see if Gafford and KP continue to share the floor for larger chunks of time, as that has mostly been a fruitful experiment so far.

The Wizards will have a rare 3 day rest coming into this game, while the Thunder a 2 day window though after a game in Orlando.

Here are some highlights from one of the last times these teams matched-up: