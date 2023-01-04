Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal returned for the first time yesterday since injuring his left hamstring in a game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Unfortunately, he played just 13 minutes in a 123-113 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks after aggravating that injury.

Update: Bradley Beal (left hamstring soreness) will not return to tonight's game. https://t.co/jYrCJ09BZY — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) January 4, 2023

Beal previously injured his right hamstring in November but has recovered from that injury. But it appears that he may have returned too early regarding his most recent one on his left hamstring.

We spoke to Dr. Matthew Levine of The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics in mid-December regarding Delon Wright’s early season hamstring injury that kept him out for about two months. Wright has since returned. If Beal suffered a hamstring strain, there are three grades from 1 being mild to 3 being serious. If Beal has a Grade 2 strain, like Wright did, it would not be unrealistic to see him out for two months. Timetables can vary widely however, due to a number of reasons.