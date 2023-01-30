Wizards at Spurs odds and more

The Washington Wizards play the San Antonio Spurs tonight at 7 p.m. ET on the road. Washington is on a five-game winning streak hoping to end the month of January with another win on the road. The game will be televised on NBC Sports Washington.

The odds*

The Wizards are -6 point favorite over the San Antonio Spurs, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Washington currently is on a five-game winning streak looking to make it six and beat the Spurs. San Antonio on the other hand is on a five-game losing streak. The odds are in Washington’s favor as they’ve taken this road trip by storm and the Spurs just aren’t any good this season. However if you know the Wizards then you know the teams many expect them to beat tend to be the ones where they come up short.

Injury Updates

After getting a season-high 21 points in the win over the New Orleans Pelicans, Daniel Gafford is now listed as questionable for tonight’s game and Anthony Gill is listed as out. Gafford will probably be a game time decision and it’ll be 50/50 if he plays or not. Everyone else seems to be good to go against the Spurs especially Kristaps Porzingis who is available to play tonight after being out with an ankle injury.

*Please play your bets responsibly because betting on sports games is GAMBLING! If you or someone else you know has a gambling problem, please call 1-800-GAMBLER. You must be 21 or older to place bets.