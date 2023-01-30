Thank you for your responses to this past week’s SB Nation Reacts survey. Our responses are below.

Wizards fans remain negative about team direction

The Washington Wizards traded Rui Hachimura for Kendrick Nunn and three second round picks last week. At the same time, the Wizards are also on a winning streak. Ultimately, a combined 34 percent of fans are either neutral/content or confident in Washington’s direction.

Still, 37 percent gave 1’s and 25 percent gave 2’a. There are still many people not buying into what the Wizards are doing. Why?

I’ll let this one fan give his or her diatribe:

“Because the ownership group is ok with mediocrity and it shows I do not understand what they are trying to do by gambling that Kuzma will stay and that they can work out a contract with KP. Also, I do not have faith in their ability to draft nor with what they are doing with the Capital City Go-Go. Also the Rui trade I understand why the made the trade just believe that they did not get enough value. Tommy Sheppard has a horrible track record in the draft, so these 2nd round picks mean nothing. He will most likely package them or us them in some combination to trade an NBA player that will disappoint once on this roster anyway. They make terrible decisions with free agents and they draft horribly Our 1st round draft picks were applauded by the media but they all fit the mode of being safe. If Our “safe” picks aren’t working out we might as well try to hit homer uns. Our we need tremendously better player development. Zero confidence in ability to draft and develop.”

And why are fans feeling better about team direction?

“If they can keep the Big 3 together. We are going places. If they can get John Wall back, the city will be ecstatic. That would be a championship team.”

“They have the talent to make a run into the playoffs. If you can get Ibaka for Barton + health. I think they’re good.”

Fans don’t think Kendrick Nunn’s arrival changes things very much.

Nearly half, or 47 percent of our respondents do not think that Nunn’s arrival to the Wizards will change things very much. That said, the Wizards have gone 3-0 since he arrived! Maybe he is Washington’s good luck charm?

