Wizards at Bucks final score: Washington can’t contain Giannis in 123-113 loss

The Washington Wizards saw their five-game winning streak snapped by the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night in a 123-113 defeat. When Giannis Antetokounmpo drops a career-high 55 points on your defense, that’s not a surprising result.

The Wizards were able to keep the game close to start. The first quarter saw both teams trading jabs as the lead mostly hovered around a one-possession game throughout. A Jrue Holiday three-pointer with 19 seconds remaining gave the Bucks a 32-28 lead after 12.

The second quarter was a tale of two runs. Washington took a 49-46 lead after Monte Morris, Kristaps Porzingis, and Corey Kispert hit back-to-back-to-back threes to finish off a 15-2 run. The Wiz would fail to score a single point for nearly four minutes to end the half as Milwaukee closed things out with a 15-0 run of their own.

Giannis had 24 points through two quarters, outscoring Washington’s two leading scorers in Kyle Kuzma and Kristapos Porzingis, who combined for 23 points.

Bradley Beal was ruled out at halftime as his hamstring acted up again, but the Beal-less Wizards managed to battle back against the Bucks to start the second half. They won the third quarter 36-29 thanks to a concerted team effort and even cut the lead to as little as two early in the fourth quarter.

But Giannis Antetokounmpo was just too much to handle. He poured in 19 of his 55 points in the final frame as the Bucks ran away with it toward the end.

The Wizards’ depth was felt in this one as the team had six different players were in double-figures while Beal and Morris each had eight. Birthday boy Deni Avdija finished with 12 points, four rebounds, and three assists.

Washington will have a couple of days off before they head to Oklahoma City to take on the Thunder.