The Washington Wizards are hosting the Milwaukee Bucks tonight at 8 p.m. ET ion the road.

The odds*

According to DraftKings, the Wizards are 8 point underdogs against the Bucks. Given that Milwaukee franchise star Giannis Antetokounmpo is expected to play, I would expect the Wizards to lose. But if the Greek Freak doesn’t,Washington could be in position to win their sixth game.

Diamond has the preview from yesterday. Again, all eyes are on Giannis.

How do I expect this game to go?

If Giannis plays, the Bucks win 120-105. Otherwise, the Bucks win 115-114. I don’t see the Wizards winning six straight tonight.

