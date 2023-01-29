Game Info

When: Monday, January 30 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: AT&T Center, San Antonio, TX

How to watch: NBC Sports Washington

Injuries

WIZARDS— Anthony Gill, Out (Health & Safety Protocol); Kristaps Porzingis, day-to-day (ankle)

SPURS— Romeo Langford, OUT (hip); Josh Richardson, OUT (knee)

Pregame Notes

It has been a long time since the Wizards have won a game in San Antonio. For 23 years, the Wizards have not been able to get over the hump, but this time looks like as good of an opportunity as ever to do so.

Being winners’ of 5 straight games, including the first 3 of this current 5-game road trip, the Wizards are playing some of their best basketball this season. After picking up an impressive win against the New Orleans Pelicans, the Wizards are trying to build some momentum to continue to crawl up the standings. The Wizards since the winning streak have already gone from 12th to 10th place in the Eastern Conference and looking for more.

On the other side, the Spurs are going in the opposite direction, being losers of 5 straight games. Currently the Spurs are the 2nd worst team in the Western Conference. This is not the same Spurs that we have seen dominated the league for decades. Many of their star players, including most recently Dejounte Murray, have been traded away, so the Wizards will be going against a very young inexperienced team.

It seems like as good of an opportunity as ever for the Wizards to break one of the longest losing streaks in the league, can they make it happen?