Wizards at Pelicans odds and more

The Washington Wizards are playing the New Orleans Pelicans tonight on the road. Tip off is at 8 p.m. ET. You can watch it on NBC Sports Washington.

The odds*

According to DraftKings, the Wizards are 4.5 point underdogs to the Pelicans. Sure, the Wizards are on a four game winning streak, but they are still on the outside looking in for a victory. Also, despite the fact that Zion Williamson is out due to a hamstring injury, they are still playing one of the Western Conference’s likely playoff bound teams on the road.

So, could Washington win anyway?

I wouldn’t be surprised to see the Wizards pull out a victory. Momentum has been shifting toward their side!

DraftKings is an SB Nation/Vox Media partner. Odds were accurate as of about 2:53 p.m. ET on Saturday, Jan. 28.

*Please play your bets responsibly because betting on sports games is GAMBLING! If you or someone else you know has a gambling problem, please call 1-800-GAMBLER. You must be 21 or older to place bets.