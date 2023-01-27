NBA All-Star 2023: No Wizards are selected as starters

The NBA announced the starters of the 2023 All-Star Game last night. No Washington Wizards players were selected. But for reference, here they are:

Eastern Conference

Western Conference

Antetokounmpo and James were the leading vote recipients for the Eastern and Western Conference, respectively. The draft for the All-Star Game itself will be on Sunday, Feb. 19, the date of the game itself. It will be at Vivint Smart Home Arena, the home of the Utah Jazz.

Kyle Kuzma is the Wizards player who has the best chance of getting an All-Star berth. His only chance to get in is as a reserve. The selections will be done next Thursday, Feb. 2.