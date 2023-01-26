Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Washington Wizards fans and fans across the country.

This week, the Wizards just completed a major trade that sent Rui Hachimura to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for Kendrick Nunn and three second round draft picks. Now that the trade is complete, we can take a quick look at the team as a whole. Do you think the Wizards are better off after this trade or not?

Personally, I’m not sure. But that’s also because the trade deadline is over a week away. I wouldn’t be surprised to see the Wizards make another trade. I’m not sure “who’s next” to go. But I think they will make another move.

Anyway, vote in our survey below!

We will share the results later this week.