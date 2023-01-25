Wizards at Rockets odds and more

The Wizards play the Houston Rockets tonight at 8 p.m. ET. You can watch the game on NBC Sports Washington.

The odds*

The Wizards are 3 point favorites to the Rockets according to DraftKings. Like yesterday, I am not surprised. Houston is an overmatched team on paper and the Wizards are hellbent on making the play—in game, even if that is bad for their long term future.

Why could Washington lose anyway?

Let’s face it. Teams aren’t circling the date(s) when the Wizards are coming to town unless this is a former player like John Wall. And I wouldn’t be surprised to see the Wizards NOT be prepared for a hungry Rockets team.

