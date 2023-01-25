Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 25 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Toyota Center, Houston, TX

How to watch: NBC Sports Washington

Injuries

WIZARDS— Kristaps Porzingis, OUT (ankle)

ROCKETS— Jabari Smith Jr., OUT (ankle); Kevin Porter Jr., OUT (foot)

Pregame Notes

The Wizards come to Houston less than 24 hours after beating the Mavericks at the buzzer. Not by an offensive play, but a steal by Delon Wright on none other than Luka Doncic. If Washington wins, they will get extend their win streak to four. This streak could very well be the difference on what type of trade they make next, especially since the Wizards aren’t too far off from contending for a top NBA draft pick.

I know, Washington’s not trying to move in that direction.

Washington should be favored to win because the Rockets are 11-36. They did win their last game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday, but let’s be honest. Houston is clearly playing for Victor Wembanyama.