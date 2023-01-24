The Washington Wizards won their third straight game, this time against the Dallas Mavericks, 127-126 on Tuesday.

Washington began the game on an unexpected high note and never trailed in the first quarter. However, the Mavericks went on a big run in the second to reclaim the lead but Washington still led at the end of the first half, 65-60.

Kristaps Porzingis was out tonight, and Kendrick Nunn also didn’t play because he just got traded to D.C. yesterday. But Bradley Beal stepped up, leading the team with 11 of his 22 points in the first half. Kyle Kuzma came up big in the second half and led with 30 points.

The Wizards led most of the game, including in the first quarter minus a couple minutes toward the end. But Washington was able to come up ahead in the end to win after Delon Wright got a key steal from Luka Doncic right before the buzzer. Doncic otherwise led Dallas with 41 points and 15 rebounds.

The Wizards’ next game is against the Houston Rockets tomorrow. Tip off is at 8 p.m. ET. See you then.