Wizards at Mavericks odds and more

The Wizards play the Dallas Mavericks tonight at 8:30 p.m. ET. You can watch the game on NBC Sports Washington.

The odds*

The Wizards are 7 point underdogs to the Mavericks according to DraftKings. This is not a surprise considering that Washington is in the middle of lottery-bound territory while Dallas is one of the better teams in the West.

Furthermore, considering that Rui Hachimura was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers AND that Kristaps Porzingis’ injury timeline was diagnosed yesterday, it will also take some time before Kendick Nunn settles in. So on paper, it is likely a double-digit loss.

Why could Washington win anyway?

With a team well under .500 playing a team above .500, don’t be surprised if the Mavericks consider this game to be one where the starters can “take it a little easier.” Washington, despite some fans’ rumbling, is trying to go for the 10th spot in the East. If they can outwork the Mavericks, perhaps this game could be more interesting than at first glance.

*Please play your bets responsibly because betting on sports games is GAMBLING! If you or someone else you know has a gambling problem, please call 1-800-GAMBLER. You must be 21 or older to place bets.