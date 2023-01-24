The Washington Wizards traded Rui Hachimura for Kendrick Nunn and three future second round picks yesterday. I’m still wrapping my head around this trade, not because Hachimura is gone. But rather, it’s because the Wizards added another guard whom I don’t think they have to have.

Hachimura on the other hand, seems to figure into the Lakers’ longer term plans. They are apparently ready to offer him his sophomore extension once this season ends. And it’s possible that they also see him as a starter sooner rather than later. I don’t see them keeping LeBron James AND Anthony Davis together on a middling Western Conference team.

To that end, I have a poll for you to answer. Submissions will end tomorrow, Jan. 25 at 12 p.m. ET. How do you grade the trade?

