ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and The Athletic’s Shams Charania have reported that the Wizards are finalizing a deal that would send forward Rui Hachimura to the Los Angeles Lakers. Wojnarowski said the teams are “in advanced talks.” Charania took it one step further by including potential terms of the deal.

The Los Angeles Lakers are finalizing a trade sending guard Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks to the Washington Wizards for Rui Hachimura, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. https://t.co/aTP7eYyGOh — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 23, 2023

Per Charania, the Wizards would be sending out Hachimura, who is averaging 13 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.2 assists. They would receive guard Kendrick Nunn and multiple second round picks. Nunn is averaging 6.7 points, 1.4 rebounds, and .9 assists this season. As a rookie for the Heat in 2019-2020, he averaged 15.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 3.3 assists.

Yahoo Sports Senior NBA report Jake Fischer added that as of Friday, the Lakers had offered two second-round picks but the Wizards were holding out for first-round value. He added that a third second-round pick would likely get the deal done.

As for the second round picks, Tommy Sheppard has seemingly valued those more than his predecessor Ernie Grunfeld. However, if I were a betting man, I expect those to be included as sweeteners in another deal.

What do you think about the potential deal?