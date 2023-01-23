Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 24 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

How to watch: NBC Sports Washington

Injuries

WIZARDS— Kristaps Porzingis, OUT (ankle)

MAVERICKS— Christian Wood, OUT (knee); Maxi Kleber, OUT (hamstring)

Pregame Notes

It’ll now be back to the Bradley Beal and Kyle Kuzma show with Kristaps Porzingis nursing an ankle injury that’ll keep him out for a few weeks. That’s not the only news that looms over the Washington Wizards. They’ll now be without Rui Hachimura who was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers for Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks which to some was a shock and to others was just a matter of time just wasn’t sure on the team and for what.

With Hachimura now gone, Washington’s bench is now slim to none as he was basically leading the way. The depth of this team with an injured Porzingis and now gone Hachimura has been depleted. It’ll be interesting to see how Coach Wes Unseld Jr. adapts to this change and what will become of the second round picks the franchise has received.

Going into the game against the Dallas Mavericks, Beal and Kuzma probably will play heavy minutes despite Beal having not long returned from a hamstring injury. More chances for someone or multiple players to step up for the Wizards but that’s been the suggestion for most of this season.