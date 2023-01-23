Kristaps Porzingis will likely miss several games due to a sprained left ankle. The Washington Wizards listed Porzingis as week-to-week as opposed to day-to-day, which leads me to believe he is probably going to miss a decent chunk of time.

Porzingis sustained the injury in the Wizards’ most recent game against the Orlando Magic on Saturday night. He recorded 17 points and 6 rebounds in 23 minutes during the 138-118 win. Porzingis left the game partway through the third quarter.

On the season, Porzingis is averaging 22.1 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 1.5 blocks. He’s been largely healthy this season, playing in 41 of the team’s 46 games.

It seems worth pointing out that this injury comes right before the NBA’s February 9th trade deadline. With Porzingis being able to opt out of the final year of his contract, the Wizards have to at least explore his value on the trade market. With that in mind, I doubt they would rush him back before he’s ready and potentially compromise his trade value.