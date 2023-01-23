The Sacramento Kings, Dallas Mavericks and Milwaukee Bucks have expressed interest in Washington Wizards forward Rui Hachimura, according to Sam Amico of Hoops Wire. The news comes over the last few days, as the team looks like it is ready to showcase Hachimura for a trade and focus more on Kyle Kuzma. Hachimura himself seems ready to move on.

None of this should be particularly surprising. The Wizards are trying to keep Kuzma, who is having a career season and has a chance to earn his first All-Star Game appearance. Since they have more forwards than they would need, it makes sense to move somebody.

In my opinion, the Wizards are better off moving Kuzma because they need to rebuild. But don’t tell that to the front office. They’re even more adamant that the Wizards go “all in” with Bradley Beal and a shot at a play-in game berth.

If Hachimura goes to another team, he is likely in a similar bench role like he is for the Wizards. At least the teams that are interested in him are playoff teams.

