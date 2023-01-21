The Washington Wizards are limping toward the NBA trade deadline. They have made it clear that they will do whatever it takes to re-sign Kyle Kuzma next year, though it probably, or let me say … DEFINITELY makes more sense to trade him. No wonder why fan confidence is sinking.

As for the Mystics, free agency has officially started. The front office will be meeting Breanna Stewart (right) in Istanbul where they hope to bring her to the nation’s capital. Emma Meesseman (left) also plays for Fenerbahçe, the team Stewart is on. Don’t be surprised to see Washington meet her as well. I’ll give my opinion on that in another piece .. later today.

