Wizards vs. Magic odds and more

The Washington Wizards play the Orlando Magic tonight at 7 p.m. ET. It is their last game of the month. Renzo has the preview which was published here.

The odds*

The Wizards are 7 point favorites tonight against the Magic, according to DraftKings. Orlando has struggled all season while Washington has a healthy roster. On paper, Washington should win this game by double digits. But this is the Wizards we’re talking about here, so there could be some moments when things look like it could go either way!

Parting words of wisdom

It has been a tough week for me personally with the news that many sites on our network will be defunded after February. Let’s root for them tonight with a satisfying Wizards win.

