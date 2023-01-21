Thank you for your responses to this week’s SB Naton Reacts survey. The results are below.

Most Wizards fans are back to feeling doom and gloom about team direction

Wow, that was fast. Last couple weeks, fans were rather split. But 81 percent of fans are back to not feeling confident in the Wizards’ direction. Only a combined 19 percent were either “content/neutral” (3) or above. YIKES!

Why were some fans at least content?

“Wizards fans need some optimism. We do have a 9 percent chance at drafting Wemby, so there’s that!”

“The Wizards are at least keeping games entertaining, even if they lose.”

And why are fans NOT confident?

“Ted is promoting goofy bobbleheads instead of winning.”

“The Wizards are losing, yet the front office is DOUBLING DOWN on it when they should LET IT GO!”

Fans approve of Kyle Kuzma’s pink Belgian sweater bobblehead

I hate it. But apparently, you love it.

Roughly 75 percent of fans were neutral or gave the bobble head positive marks. In fact, over half of you gave it a 5! (To each, his/her/their own.)

Thankfully, about 19 percent of you were on the right side of history by giving this a 1.

Keep in mind that the Wizards lost to the Knicks on Jan. 13 for this piece of “modern art.”

Most Wizards fans don’t think they are too critical or harsh of the team when it comes to All-Star votes

In our final question, I asked whether you think Wizards fans as a whole are a bit too … “grinchy” when it comes to handing out All-Star votes. Only 21 percent of you agreed.

National results are coming out tomorrow!

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.