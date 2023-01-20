Wizards vs. Magic preview: Washington goes for two in a row against Orlando

Game Info

When: Saturday, Jan. 21 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Capital One Arena, Washington, DC

How to watch: NBC Sports Washington, NBA League Pass

Injury Report

WIZARDS— None.

MAGIC— Jonathan Isaac, OUT (conditioning); Chuma Okeke, OUT (left knee)

Pregame notes

The Washington Wizards have yet to string together two wins in a row since the turn of the calendar year. They have a chance to do just that after picking up a win in Madison Square Garden against the New York Knicks.

Coincidentally, neither have the Orlando Magic. The visitors have alternated wins and losses all year and are fresh off a resounding 123-110 over the New Orleans Pelicans the night prior.

Amidst the battle for play-in and/or lottery positioning in the middle of the Southeast Division, something’s got to give, folks.

Despite the Wizards falling seven games below .500, they still sit just two games out of the final play-in slot.

They’ve gone 4-2 in their last six games with Bradley Beal in the lineup. With the Wizards currently above-.500 at home and the Magic being one of the worst road teams in the league with their 6-16 record, there’s a decent chance to continue that success with Beal.

Washington is also currently on a six-game winning streak against Orlando in their head-to-head matchups. They swept the season series last year and haven’t lost since December of 2020 when Isaac Bonga was in the starting lineup.

It’s not often the Wizards look poised for the win these days. This matchup should be one of them.