A note from Bullets Forever regarding Vox Media news

Hi everyone,

Today, Vox Media, the parent company of this site and SB Nation, announced that they will cut 7 percent of their employee workforce. Employees were laid off in a number of divisions, including sales, operations and editorial. The cuts also involved de-monetizing a significant number of sites on SB Nation. In other words, they will be cut.

I don’t have a complete list of the sites that are affected. But some of the team sites that you have read over the years will be. This includes a number of soccer sites, like Black and Red United, which is SBN’s DC United site.

Well fam, we just were told that @voxmedia will no longer be funding our site. We’ve just received the news and are working to formulate our plans for the future. Thank you all for the incredible support over the years, we would be nowhere without our community.



SK — Black and Red United (@blackandredU) January 20, 2023

And so is Japers’ Rink, SBN’s Capitals site.

Y’all are saying really kind things and we truly appreciate every single one of them. But a) we’re not dead yet, and, more importantly, b) those things will not prevent me from torching you when we are if you ever got on my bad side.



Just kidding.



Or am I? https://t.co/I4tRrT2Mxl — Japers’ Rink (@JapersRink) January 20, 2023

According to Mile High Hockey site manager Evan Liu, the Colorado Avalanche SBN site, only six hockey sites will continue to be Vox Media-funded after February, including theirs.

As for the NBA network, I want to tell you that Bullets Forever is not affected by the changes. I am not sure about the rest of the basketball team sites because this news only came out less than two hours ago and I’m still processing it. While I am grateful that this site still will have corporate backing, I’m devastated about the sites who aren’t. It sucks to see than some fellow sites’ writing teams aren’t sticking around due to budget cuts, even if we are still around.

In closing, I just want to say that we will continue to do our Wizards coverage that you have come to love and expect. And we are excited about the Mystics’ upcoming free agency period as well.

Thank you all, and I hope you have a great rest of the day.

Albert Lee