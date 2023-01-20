The third round of NBA All-Star Game returns came out yesterday. Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma remained seventh place in fan voting for Eastern Conference frontcourt players. You can look the top 10 here.

The third EAST returns for #NBAAllStar 2023! Do you agree?



Vote today with #NBAAllStar Voting presented by AT&T on the NBA App and https://t.co/Pqxh2EPubW.



: https://t.co/LjC1Z2MlQM pic.twitter.com/6wqWuweIeF — NBA (@NBA) January 19, 2023

All-Star voting is ending this Saturday on Jan. 21 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Because of that, it doesn’t seem likely that Kuzma will be able to make up millions of votes to catch up to Jayson Tatum, who is third place.

In the old days, fan voting alone would count for the All-Star Game’s starters. I am a proponent of that. But today, we have the NBA Electoral College, where your vote only counts for 50 percent of the score to determine starters. Players get to vote as well for 25 percent of the score. Selected media also get to vote for 25 percent of the score.

Wizards fans are quite critical of their own players and often deny voting for them to the All-Star Game. Sure, Kuzma isn’t efficient. But can’t we all have some fun here?

Here’s hoping that the NBA Electoral College works a bit more in Kuz’s favor.