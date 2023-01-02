Game Info

Game Time: Tuesday, January 3 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

How to watch: NBC Sports Washington; NBA TV

Injuries

WIZARDS— Taj Gibson, QUESTIONABLE (groin); Bradley Beal, QUESTIONABLE (hamstring)

BUCKS— Giannis Antetokounmpo, PROBABLE (knee); George Hill, QUESTIONABLE (non-COVID illness); Jrue Holiday, QUESTIONABLE (non-COVID illness); Khris Middleton, QUESTIONABLE (knee)

Pregame Notes

A season-best five-game win streak for the Washington Wizards as they remain in the state of Wisconsin to face the Milwaukee Bucks again on Tuesday night. Washington opened up 2023 with a new year 118-95 victory over the Bucks on Sunday led by Rui Hachimura’s 26 points off the bench. Five other players were in double figures in the victory as well. Kristaps Porzingis had 22 points for the starters and Kyle Kuzma added a triple-double on the night. The Bucks, in the loss, were without three major players that of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton. It’s possible they won’t play in the upcoming game either.

Wizards went big in their starting lineup having both Porzingis and Daniel Gafford putting Deni Avdija with the reserves. No reason why they should switch that up facing the Bucks again or in other future games. Seeing point-Kuz was a sight as well since Bradley Beal was listed as out. Having him score and share the ball can be beneficial throughout the season. It gives opponents something they’re not ready or prepared for.