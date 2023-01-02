Kristaps Porzingis named Eastern Conference Player of the Week

From December 26 to January 1, Washington Wizards forward Kristaps Porzingis is averaged 24.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.5 blocks, and 1.5 steals. The Wizards were 4-0 during that stretch.

Wizards F Kristaps Porzingis has been named Eastern Conference Player of the Week for Week 11 of the 2022-23 season (Dec. 26 – Jan. 1).

He is the first Wizard to win the award since Russell Westbrook in May 2021 and the first big to do so since Marcin Gortat in Dec. 2015. pic.twitter.com/UWcJ89zX1l — Wiz PR Stats (@WizPRStats) January 2, 2023

For the season, Porzingis is averaging 22.2 points, 8.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 1.1 steals per game, which is a career high. He has also recorded 12 double-doubles and had more than 20 points in 23 of 34 games.

Per the team's official press release, "Porzingis led the league with a +/- rating of plus-20.5 in 33.2 minutes per contest. His total +/- of plus-82 also led the league. He was also the only player in the league to record at least one block and one steal in four games during the week."

There's been some debate about whether the Wizards should try to move Porzingis at the trade deadline given his uncertain contract status heading into the office. But playing in Washington seems to have revitalized his career (he’s averaging his most points since 2017-2018) and he appears to like it here.

Given his injury history, signing him to a high-dollar, long-term deal would make me nervous. But I'm willing to spend the next several years holding my breath everytime he hits the floor if he is going to continue playing like this.