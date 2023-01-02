The Wizards’ highs and lows of 2022

It was a difficult year to be a fan of the Washington Wizards in 2022. They went 33-51 in the calendar year 2022, and the fanbase is currently split on the best path forward: to tank, or not to tank?

Let’s check back at some of the highlights — and lowlights — of 2022.

MVP: Kristaps Porzingis

Since making his way to the Wizards at the trade deadline last season, Kristaps Porzingis has been the team’s best player. He’s averaging 22.2 points and 9.0 rebounds through 50 games so far in Washington, and already he’s usurped Bradley Beal as the Wizards’ best player. Porzingis is one of the Wizards’ better defensive players, averaging 1.6 blocks per game, and he is the number-one option offensively most nights, especially when Bradley Beal does not play. Porzingis edges out Kyle Kuzma for this MVP spot due to Kuz’s consistency issues and Porzingis’ all-around more reliable game.

Dunk of the Year: Deni Avdija over the Clippers

OH MY DENI AVDIJA pic.twitter.com/U7LQ7Bbl26 — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) December 17, 2022

Check out Deni’s highlight dunk over the Clippers from December!

Lowlight of the year:

KEVIN DURANT PUTTING DANIEL GAFFORD ON SKATES pic.twitter.com/5iCUfHjaNx — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 4, 2022

I would bet that Daniel Gafford wishes this one was not caught on film.

Storyline of the Year: Bradley Beal’s contract

Love him or hate him, Bradley Beal will be in DC until he decides he’s had enough. This summer Beal inked a $250 million supermax contract, good for second-largest in NBA history. Additionally, his future is in his own hands, as the ever-elusive no-trade clause in his contract means he has the right to veto any trade in which he is involved.

Beal, a borderline All-Star level player, was already a controversial figure among the fanbase. He’s not quite the number-one guy that is going to lead a team to a championship, but he is a solid player that could be a great second or third option. Some in the fanbase were understandably frustrated with the decision to throw such a massive contract at a player like that, but it is undeniable that he has stayed loyal to DC. The problem is, he now trails just Nikola Jokić — a two-time MVP — as the highest paid player in the history of the game.

Regardless of how you feel about Beal, he will be a Wizard until he decides he is done.

How would you rate 2022 as a Wizards fan?