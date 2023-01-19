Sorry this came out late due to me passing out last night. I was teacher tired, have to grade things for next quarter and forgot to ask for last minute coverage.

But yes, the Washington Wizards defeated the New York Knicks, 116-105 last night.

Washington raced to a 56-48 lead over New York in the first half. Bradley Beal returned and scored 10 of his 18 points while Kristaps Porzingis led with 15 of his team high points. The Wizards also kept the Knicks to under 40 percent shooting for the half to help their margins.

While these numbers evened out in the second half, the Wizards had the game in the bag. Kristaps Porzingis added 22 points to give each of Washington’s three cornerstones a big game offensively.

Jalen Brunson led the Knicks with 32 points.

The Wizards' next game is at home on Saturday when they host the Orlando Magic.