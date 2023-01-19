Ranking the Wizards’ 2022-23 uniforms

The Washington Wizards have arguably the most unique uniform kit in the NBA, which inevitably means that some jerseys in their varied wardrobe are better than others.

Please note that this ranking is my personal opinion. If you agree or disagree, feel free to comment; just keep in mind that these are jerseys we are talking about — nothing too serious.

5. Association Edition (Basic white uniform)

I understand that the red-white-and-blue motif is a must-have nowadays for DC teams (except for the Commanders), but this jersey is the miss that keeps on missing. It feels like the Wizards only use it as a buffer to ensure that their more inspired and interesting jerseys don’t become overused.

The stripe across the chest as a callback to the Bullets jerseys of old is a cool nod in theory, but it seriously misses the mark in this iteration. It almost looks like a segment of the jersey was redacted. The one part of this uniform that I really like is the use of the lowercase hand-stretched “dc” logo on the shorts.

4. Icon Edition (Basic red uniform)

Much of what I said about the Association Edition still applies here, just to a lesser extent.

This is the jersey I think of when I think of the Wizards — much of the team’s social media and branding around the city features the players wearing these basic red, white and blue threads. There’s nothing egregiously wrong with them, but they just feel uninspired and basic. The Wizards wear these jerseys when they have no reason to dress up.

3. City Edition (pink uniforms)

Aesthetically, the Wizards’ City Edition uniforms — better known as simply the “cherry blossom” jerseys — have a unique problem: they are great jerseys, but only when paired with the shorts.

I remember when the cherry blossom jerseys were first revealed, I was extremely high on them. I was certain I would be buying one, so I narrowed my choice of player down to Kyle Kuzma. It wasn’t until the jerseys dropped that I was able to see them isolated from the shorts, and I decided to just save my money.

Though they may look jarring when worn on their own and are near-impossible to match with any outfit, the cherry blossom jerseys look excellent on the Wizards players in-game. The blossom shapes around the shorts and up the sides are a stunning visual, and the fade from pink to blue on the shorts ties the whole uniform together.

My favorite detail, however, is the cherry blossom representing the dot on the “i” in “Washington.” It’s a great touch that, when paired with the subtle Washington Monument in the “h,” does a great job paying homage to Washington, DC.

2. Statement Edition (blue Jordan Brand uniforms)

Sure, the Wizards may lean too heavily on their Statement Edition jerseys, and an opposing fan would be forgiven for thinking that these are the Wizards’ primary jerseys. I would argue they are overused for good reason.

The mostly dark-blue jerseys are a far cleaner look than the striped Association and Icon Editions, and the hidden Washington Monument is much more noticeable than it is in the Wizards’ other jerseys.

My favorite part is the implementation of the “District of Columbia” name. Few teams choose to center jerseys around something other than the “city-team” formula, so donning the District of Columbia branding is a really neat idea.

1. Classic Edition (White, teal and bronze jerseys)

Before I dive deeper, I must acknowledge the divide in the fanbase regarding these uniforms. From what I understand, the older, more established generation of Wizards fans who vividly remember the era on which these jerseys are based appear mixed on the Classic Edition threads. Meanwhile, younger fans who spent most of their life with the basic red Icon Edition jerseys are much more fond of the Classic Edition. Correct me if my assessment is wrong.

As a Gen Z-er myself, I must admit these are easily my favorite Wizards jerseys of all time. The clean white jersey contrasted with the dark blue and gold trim really makes these threads stand out, but not in a 2003 Dallas Mavericks kind of way. The gradual warping of the “WIZARDS” wordmark is a nice touch, as is the crescent moon dotting the “i” and the asymmetrical stripes up the side. The curved lowercase “dc” logo on the shorts is also a personal favorite detail of mine.

Overall, I find the Classic Edition uniforms sleek, elegant and memorable, and they are my pick for the best of the Wizards’ uniform kit.

—

What is your favorite Wizards jersey this year? Do you agree with my picks? Let me know in the comments!