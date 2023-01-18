Wizards at Knicks odds and more

The Washington Wizards play the New York Knicks tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET. Here is the preview of the game. And here are some last minute thoughts, like the odds.

The odds*

According to DraftKings, the Wizards are 6-point underdogs to the Knicks. New York is 25-20, 6th in the Eastern Conference. If the season were to end today, the Knicks would have a guaranteed playoff spot. Washington is 18-26 and 12th in the East. That’s 5.5 games behind New York.

Other things to think about

The Wizards are coming to New York with one of the Eastern Conference’s worst road records at 7-16. That said, they are also facing off against a Knicks team that is just 11-12 at home. Therefore, it’s possible that this game could be close.

But again, as Diamond noted in the preview, we just don’t know what Wizards team we’re going to see tomorrow. Maybe Kyle Kuzma comes up big tomorrow in the Garden. Or maybe everyone lays a collective dud. Hopefully, we’ll see a competitive game at the very least.