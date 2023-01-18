Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Washington Wizards fans and fans across the country.

Hello everyone, and welcome to this week’s SB Nation NBA Reacts survey.

This week’s poll focuses on last week’s giveaway: the infamous Kyle Kuzma bobblehead of him wearing an ugly pink Belgian sweater that is five sizes too big.

Most of the NBA world likes the sweater. But Wizards fans aren’t most NBA fans. How do you grade the bobblehead? (It’s an easy 1 out of 5 for me!)

As always, we are asking you to give your confidence in team direction on a scale of 1-5. Most fans are growing pessimistic about the Wizards as they head toward the trade deadline.

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/Q5YXTN/">Please take our survey</a>

We will share results later this week!