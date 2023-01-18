Los Angeles Clippers guard John Wall gave an interview to Theo Pinson of the on the Run Your Race podcast very recently. You can watch a video snippet above which details the portion most relevant to Wizards fans.

In the snippet above Wall talked about his trade from the Washington Wizards to the Houston Rockets in exchange for Russell Westbrook. He learned that the trade was in the works about one month before the move happened from a message by Westbrook. Wall at first didn’t think the move was serious until following up with Bradley Beal. Wall asked Beal if they would “run it back” that season.

Beal replied, “I gotta think about it.”

Many in Washington were upset about the trade news. Sure, many Wizards fans wanted to see Wall get one more shot with Beal in the 2020-21 season. But it wasn’t meant to be.

Wall also gave his insight on more topics, such as how he felt his seasons with the Rockets were and how his college recruitment was like.