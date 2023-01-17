Game Info

When: Wednesday, Jan. 18 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

How to watch: NBC Sports Washington

Injury Report

WIZARDS— Bradley Beal, OUT (hamstring)

KNICKS— None.

Pregame notes

What are the Washington Wizards doing? Where is the identity because at 44 games played so far no one seems to know? What is everyone’s role or job at their position? Most importantly at what point does Washington say oops to the hiring of Wes Unseld Jr.? These are all questions that need answers but doubtful the answers will come about.

The Wizards are a confusing team, let alone a confusing franchise. There are games where only Kyle Kuzma shows up and scores lights out and there’s games where everyone is equally playing on both sides of the ball like how a team should play. There’s also games where everyone is shooting bricks and no change in game plan is shown on the court. You really never know what team you’re going to get and what outcome will come of it. It’s literally a wait until the game is over type of thing.

Going into Madison Square Garden to face the New York Knicks after recently playing them at home, the Wizards should hope for another high-scoring game from Kuzma who scored 40 in the last matchup. What they shouldn’t hope for is horrendous three-point shooting but however it seems to make its way over to them.

The Knicks will be waiting for Washington with a healthy squad and possibly another scoring rampage from Jalen Brunson. How will the Wizards respond? How will they act? It’s just more questions for Washington that we won’t know.