The Washington Wizards lost their second straight in a very entertaining game against the defending champion, Golden State Warriors, 127-118.

A back and forth matinee in Capital One Arena that featured a lot of fireworks from both teams. The largest lead in the first half for either team was just 7 points. The remained that way for most of the game until a Jordan Poole 2nd chance 3-pointer late in the 4th quarter, put the game out of reach.

Defensively the Wizards really struggled with their pick and roll coverages against both Stephen Curry and Jordan Poole, where they went for 41 points and 32 points, respectively.

On the other end, Kristaps Porzingis was able to use his size to carry the offensive load. He led the Wizards with 32 points, but there wasn’t enough help to overcome the Warriors’ star backcourt.

Wizards hung tough for much of the game, but too many mistakes on defense in the 4th quarter was their downfall and they lose this game, despite being in it for most of the game.

Takeaways

Paint Points

Wizards are in the bottom 3rd of the league in 3 pointers made and 3 point percentage, but today not only did they stay relatively close in that department with the Warriors, they also maintained an advantage with points in the paint (46-36). Having a Porzingis-Gafford lineup helps in that department and makes up for the lack of 3 point shooting. Unfortunately for the Wizards, the Warriors went on a scoring barrage to close the game out and the Wizards couldn’t match their firepower or get the ball back into the paint.

Kuzma Struggled

Despite some bright spots, Kuzma did not have a great game. He shot 5-20 from the field. Without having Kuzma’s production, the Wizards just could not keep up with the Warriors when they turned it on in the 4th.

Wizards will play their next game against the Knicks on Wednesday at Madison Square Garden.