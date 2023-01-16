Wizards vs. Warriors Odds and More

The odds*

According to DraftKings, the Wizards are 2.5-point underdogs against the Warriors. The Golden State Warriors are currently 21-22 overall, while being 4-17 on the road.

DraftKings is an SB Nation/Vox Media partner.

What else is on the line for the Wizards?

The Wizards are currently 12th in the Eastern Conference and 1.5 games out of 10th place. With the trade deadline coming up in a few weeks, the Wizards are out of the playoff picture, but with the way the organization has invested in this season, it would seem the organization will want to see some progress up the standings so they can have a clear plan at the trade deadline. In order to do so, the Wizards will need to start making moves in the standings soon and this game, against a team that has struggled on the road, seems like a good opportunity to start that upward trajectory, despite being underdogs.

*Please play your bets responsibly because betting on sports games is GAMBLING! If you or someone else you know has a gambling problem, please call 1-800-GAMBLER. You must be 21 or older to place bets.