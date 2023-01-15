We’ll have more SB Nation Reacts polls this week, but I need some quicker insta-reactions from you guys first. Shout out to MeToo for suggesting this question.

As you know, the Washington Wizards aren’t doing well this season. Only one player, Kyle Kuzma, ranks in the Top-10 for his position in All-Star fan voting. Kuzma was already a well-known player before he played for the Wizards because he was a key reserve on the Los Angeles Lakers’ 2019-20 NBA championship team led by LeBron James and Anthony Davis. He was also rumored to date members of the famous Kardashian-Jenner socialite family and hang out in some of the hottest celebrity circles. He doesn’t do that as much now because he’s in D.C. now.

While we can all agree that Washington is a more powerful city than LA in all things but entertainment, it seems that all Wizards fans want — or at least the fans in our comment section want — is to see him get traded by February. And it seems that Wizards fans are spiteful to an extent. They are intentionally not voting for Bradley Beal and/or Kristaps Porzingis as a “protest” against the front office.

Now that I have given my long introduction. let me ask you a question: Do you vote for Wizards, Kyle, Brad, KP or otherwise in the All-Star Game because they play for the Wizards? Or do you vote for them only because they “deserve” to based on their contributions this season? This poll closes tomorrow at 12 p.m. ET! We’ll share the results, perhaps as early as tomorrow evening!