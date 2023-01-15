Game Info

Game Time: Monday, January 16 at 3 p.m. ET

Where: Capital One Arena, Washington, DC

How to watch: NBC Sports Washington

Injuries

WIZARDS— Bradley Beal, QUESTIONABLE (hamstring); Johnny Davis, OUT; Vernon Carey Jr., DAY-TO-DAY

WARRIORS— Andre Iguodala, OUT (hip); Jonathan Kuminga, OUT (foot); James Wiseman, OUT (ankle); JaMychal Green, OUT (leg)

Pregame Notes

The Washington Wizards will end their four-game home stand on Monday welcoming the defending champs, the Golden State Warriors. It also happens to be Martin Luther King Jr. day as well so it’ll be an earlier game for both teams.

The Wizards are coming off a recent home loss to the New York Knicks after Kyle Kuzma put up 40 points. Washington is still without Bradley Beal who could assist with the scoring but it won’t help if other players for Washington don’t step it up with any kind of consistency. Who knows how much longer Kuzma may be a Wizard, but it doesn’t help if it seems like he’s doing all the heavy lifting.

Golden State is pushing to prove they can still compete despite winning the championship last season. They’re currently sitting at eighth in the Western Conference right at .500. Steph Curry has returned and doesn’t seem like that shoulder injury has hindered him at all. Plus the Warriors have consistently been a team where everyone can shoot the ball. Would be nice if Washington could capitalize on that memo.