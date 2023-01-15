Thank you for your responses to our national survey that was sent via email earlier this week. The Wizards-only survey results are here. Here are the results.

Kyle Kuzma is among the players most likely to be traded at the deadline

The Wizards aren’t bad enough to be a Top-3 contender for Victor Wembanyama. They aren’t good enough to contend for a championship, nor are they contending for the play-in spot. So we gotta celebrate the small national victories when a player is mentioned in a question like this week!

Of several players listed, Kyle Kuzma was second place (19 percent) in that list of players who are most likely to be traded at the deadline in February. Detroit Pistons forward (and former Wizard) Bojan Bogdanovic was first with 33 percent of the vote.

While there is a lot of chatter around Kuzma getting traded, don’t be surprised if the Wizards keep him anyway. After all, #PlayInGoals.

Bradley Beal receives votes for best player that gets traded at the deadline

While Indiana Pacers post Myles Turner received the most votes for best player who gets traded at the deadline, Beal also received 11 percent of the vote and was sixth place.

Uhhhh.... Beal isn’t getting traded this season, even if he wanted to exercise his no-trade clause. Those last three words are what keeps him here for awhile, for better or for worse.

And furthermore, he has missed significant time this season due to hamstring injuries. But if Beal were traded, he would certainly be among the best players for sure.

Thank you SB Nation Reacts national staff for including Wizards players! And let’s keep this going next week!

