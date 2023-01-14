Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma remains in seventh place among Eastern Conference frontcourt players after the second batch of returns came out on Thursday.

EAST All-Star 2nd returns! Do you agree?



Vote today with #NBAAllStar Voting presented by AT&T on the NBA App and https://t.co/Pqxh2EPubW.



https://t.co/LjC1Z2MlQM pic.twitter.com/Bzo88kfGaT — NBA (@NBA) January 12, 2023

Kuzma is the only Wizards player to rank in the Top 10 for any position. Given his production this season, he has the best chance of making the team, likely as a reserve.

Unfortunately, or maybe fortunately if you followed the Wizards from 2010-12, the Wizards don’t have many players who are celebrity magnets. Kuzma, however is more in the know on this stuff. Here’s why:

Kuzma was a significant contributor for the Los Angeles Lakers in 2019-20 when they won the NBA championship. The Lakers have a lot of fans from Hollywood to South Cental down to Orange County. Hell, they have bandwagon fans nationwide. That gives him name recognition.

Kuzma is well known for his eccentric wardrobe, like the infamous Belgian pink sweater in Nov. 2021 or wearing a black Puma hoodie and dress on the catwalk during New York Fashion Week last summer.

During his Lakers days, Kuzma was linked to being in a dating relationship with model Kendall Jenner, who is part of the Kardashian-Jenner socialite family. It’s unclear if they actually dated though. But that alone will give him votes for name recognition.

Kuzma’s girlfriend is Canadian model Winnie Harlow, who further helps him with his goals in the world of fashion. Harlow first came to fame in 2014 on “America’s Next Top Model.”

All-Star voting is a popularity contest. Unfortunately, Bradley Beal isn’t producing enough to be in the conversation and Kristaps Porzingis must be getting votes withheld by Dallas Mavericks and New York Knicks fans, his two previous teams. Therefore, we gotta do what we can, with the fashionistas and socialites, to get KYLE KUZMA an All-Star appearance!