The Washington Wizards fall to the New York Knicks, 112-108, on Friday night at home. Both teams didn’t necessarily shoot great but the shots that fell for the right team secured the win and for the Wizards it just wasn’t a night to remember.

Kyle Kuzma at one point seemed like the only one to show up having 18 points in the first half and followed through with 22 points in the second half ending his night with 40 points total. He even added seven rebounds and assists. Kuzma has been the highlight reel of the offense for Washington and continues to be throughout the season.

Kuzma finished with 40 points on 14-of-27 shooting.



Tonight marks the second 40-point game of Kuzma’s career, previously netting a career-high 41 points on Jan. 9, 2019 vs. Detroit.#DCAboveAll https://t.co/qxEGHmtirz — Wiz PR Stats (@WizPRStats) January 14, 2023

Outside of Kuzma, only two other Wizards scored in double figures and that was Kristaps Porzingis with 21 points and Corey Kispert with 13 points. Both were part of the starting lineup. Rui Hachimura led the reserves with nine points but only made four shots of his 14 attempts. The reserves as a unit also only made two of their 15 attempted three-pointers.

Jalen Brunson of the Knicks scored 34 points, a team-high, in helping New York get the needed victory. Julius Randle notched a double-double with 23 points and 16 rebounds as Immanuel Quickley added 18 points off the bench. Wizards defense couldn’t hold Brunson and Randle and it showed as they scored double figures in both the first and second half.

Monte Morris was absent from the game after having a 15-point scoring third quarter in the Chicago Bulls victory. He’s dealing with a hamstring injury. Not to say his presence would’ve changed the outcome but dealing with nagging injuries and constant changes in lineups don’t exactly help either.

The Wizards will get a couple days off and then bring in the defending champs, Golden State Warriors, on Monday. Monday is also MLK Day and Wizards will play a matinee matchup with the game starting at 3 p.m. ET.